Al Duhail have signed Croatia international striker Mario Mandzukic in a free transfer from Italian Serie A champions Juventus, Qatar Stars League leaders announced.

The 33-year-old was linked by British media with a move to Premier League side Manchester United but will continue his career on Qatar’s top flight after completing his deal with Juventus, which will expire in June. 2021.

Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 162 games in all competitions for Juventus after joining them from Atletico Madrid in Spain in 2014, but has not featured in the current campaign under manager Maurizio Sarri.

He has previously played for German clubs Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg among other clubs.

Mandzukic helped Croatia reach the World Cup finals in Russia last year and scored in their 4-2 loss to France in the title clash.

Al Duhail, who leads Qatar’s best flight with 29 points after passing 11 undefeated matches, trains Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho, Lieutenant Colonel Rui Faria. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

