Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for a prolonged spell at the border after scans showed center back hip muscles in Saturday’s goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, British media reported.

Maguire, who was signed by United for £ 80m ($ 104.83m) in the coming season, suffered a leg injury in the first half of the FA Cup third round match but played the full 90 minutes.

That exacerbated the injury and the 26-year-old failed a fitness test before losing his first half loss Tuesday in the final half of a 3-1 victory over rivals Manchester City, with Phil Jones at the back.

A return date has not yet been announced, and his injury will be a blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team plays five more games in January – including the FA Cup republic away and the second leg of the Cup semi-final. League at Etihad Stadium.

Center defenders Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are still sidelined for United with injuries while midfielders Paul Pogba (ankle surgery) and Scott McTominay (knee) will not return until February.

United, fifth in the league standings, host Norwich City final squad on Saturday.

(1 $ = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

