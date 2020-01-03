advertisement

Manchester United must “earn the right” to win the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday, after crashing against the Wolves in the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

United were shocked after a 2-1 defeat to Molineux and Solskjaer is looking for his first win in a 2-1 defeat to the league last season and kept Nuno Espirito Santo 1-1 in the current campaign.

“It will be the fourth time there in my time and we haven’t won there. It’s a difficult place. Liverpool lost there last season and Manchester City have just lost there now,” Solskjaer said at a press conference.

“They have good players, a good manager who has time, his way of playing, his philosophy. The players are getting to know each other and trading between 3-5-2 and 3-4-3, and they seem to know every little detail … We are ready for a difficult night.

“We have to earn the right to win there. We have to play well, perform and go there positively because we want a reaction after a loss against Arsenal.”

Record signing Paul Pogba, who lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the league, is set for ankle surgery and faces up to four weeks out with Solskjaer confirming the problem was not the same issue that had sidelined the midfielder for three months this season.

“Here we go again – the FA Cup third round and you’re talking about Paul. He came back after a spell, played two games, had a reaction and couldn’t get to Burnley,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve done a scan. It’s not the same injury … you always consult your medical people too … you want the second best opinion. The advice was to get it done. It won’t be a major issue, maybe three or four weeks. “

Midfielder Scott McTominay is out for a longer spell after suffering a knee ligament injury in the win over Newcastle United last month, but Solskjaer said he will not pay more for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

“We are still looking … we have our goals. If they become available, then it is something we want to do. If the righteous are not there for the right money, we cannot.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru ; editing by Nick Macfie)

