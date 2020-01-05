advertisement

BRESCIA – Two goals from Serie A’s top scorer Ciro Immobile, second in stoppage time, gave Lazio a third-place dramatic 2-1 win over Brescia’s 10-man on Sunday, as they went down their ninth victory. league rankings.

The match was marred by insults aimed at Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, who said afterwards the visiting Lazio fans should be ashamed of themselves.

Lazio overcame the absence of some key players as they cut the gap between them and key pair Juventus and Inter Milan by three points after scoring an injury time winner for the third match immediately.

advertisement

Juventus and Inter, who each have 42 points from 17 games, both play on Monday, while Lazio, with 39 from 17, have an excellent home game against Verona in early February.

The only time Lazio won nine league games in a row was in 1998/99 under Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Lazio had to reshuffle his midfield after Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto – their main assist this season – were both suspended, while Danilo Cataldi was not fully fit.

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo scored from long range after seven minutes but without his attempted offside kick, then Senad Lulic hit the post.

However, Brescia, who has enjoyed a new lease of life after Eugenio Corini returned as coach in December a month after being sacked, went ahead with a Mario Balotelli volleyball in the 18th minute, his first goal at home since the introduction to his hometown club this season.

SECOND BUDGET QUESTION

Shortly afterwards, Balotelli complained to the judge about insults from Lazio fans and an announcement was made telling them to stop. “Lazio fans present at the stadium today, shame on you,” he wrote later on Instagram.

Lazio flattened after Andrea Cistana fouled Caicedo and was sent for a second tangible offense. Immobile converted the penalty in the 42nd minute though it was not cleanly tied.

The visitors tried to break their opponents with 10 men in the second half, but again won the match as they did in matches away from Sassuolo and Cagliari.

A long ball was thrown into the Brescia area and Caicedo gave it to Immobile who scored his 19th goal of the season.

“Our main interest is to keep getting better every day,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi. “Of course, after these victories, we expect even more, but we know that the Italian league is very difficult.”

Former Milan and Inter striker Giampaolo Pazzini scored in the 14th minute to set Verona on the road to a 2-0 victory in the low SPAL in another match.

SPAL had Nenad Tomovic shown a red card for a reckless challenge in the 39th minute and Mariusz Stepinski scored from an attack four minutes from the end to seal the points for Verona. (Written by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis and David Holmes)

advertisement