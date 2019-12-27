advertisement

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said his attacking players had to do more to disrupt the visiting teams after Thursday’s 2-0 loss to Southampton left them with two straight Premier League losses at Stamford Bridge for the first time in eight years.

Goals by Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond gave Southampton’s improvement a surprise win while Chelsea’s efforts against a tight defense left Lampard facing questions over whether he should add creative players to the January transfer window.

Chelsea have been cleared to sign the players in January after the Arbitration Court for Sport this month halved a transfer ban imposed on the club.

advertisement

“I learn about players and I learn about players especially at games like this,” Lampard told reporters when asked if Thursday’s performance had made it in a certain direction of transfers.

Fourth-placed Chelsea – defeated by Bournemouth earlier this month – last lost two consecutive home games in November 2011 under Andre Villas-Boas.

They were beaten by West Ham United at Stamford Bridge last month and Lampard said his frontline needs to respond.

“Players have to go one-on-one if you are an offensive player, play in the corner, mix your game and break the defensive lines because the teams are not stupid,” Lampard added.

“They are well-organized and you need to do more in an offensive sense.

“You can’t have 70% possession and control, especially the first half, and not do more, not hit better crossovers, not hit better end passes, not get more clear chances in goal. “

Chelsea travel to Arsenal with 11th place on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

advertisement