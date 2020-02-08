advertisement

MADRID – Atletico Madrid ended a five-match draw in all competitions without a narrow 1-0 home win over Granada in La Liga on Saturday, inspired by the return of Captain Coke.

The midfielder had been making his first league appearance since mid-December and wasted little time in making an impact on his struggling team, setting Angel Correa to score the only goal of the game in the sixth minute.

Atletico were comfortable in the first half but started suffering in the second and needed a world class save from goalkeeper Jan Oblak to prevent Granada’s Roberto Soldado from flattening with a foot kick.

The win lifted Atletico to fourth in the standings with 39 points after 23 games, 10 behind Real Madrid leaders playing outside Osasuna on Sunday.

“We need a win to end this terrible run and we’re very happy we got three points at home,” match winner Correa said.

“But after scoring the goal, we sat down a lot and we have to correct that.”

The team’s lack of headers coincided with their boring slide in form, in which they lost to Eibar and Real Madrid, tied 0-0 at home to fight Leganes and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by the third Leonesa Cultural team.

For the first time in his eight-year spell with Atletico, the pressure was on almighty coach Diego Simeone, who this week was named by French newspaper L’Equipe as the top earnings manager in European football.

The Argentine coach lacked eight first-team players, including club record signing Joao Felix, top scorer Alvaro Morata and crucial defenders Kieran Trippier and Jose Gimenez.

However, he could consider Koke, his longest serving player, who has been instrumental in many of the team’s successes during his tenure as coach.

The Spanish international complained of some indecision in Granada’s defense after a quick shot and played fast in the Argentine Correa, who made no mistake from within the area and scored the first goal of the Atletico league since January 4.

However, the home side did not build up their lead and were left begging for the whistle all the time, which finally came to great sighs from local fans at Wanda Metropolitano. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

