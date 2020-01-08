advertisement

PARIS – Mauro Icardi continued his devastating scoring form with a hat-trick to inspire Paris St German in a 6-1 St Etienne 10-man clash in the French League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Argentine Icardi, on loan from Inter Milan, scored each side of the interval with Neymar, a Jessy Moulin goal and a Kylian Mbappe effort adding to the misery of Les Verts, who were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana was sent off after half time. an hour.

Icardi has scored 17 goals in 19 appearances for PSG.

Yohan Cabaye scored St Etienne’s only goal in the second half at the Parc des Princes but his team had already been subjected to a one-sided encounter.

PSG went ahead after two minutes when Icardi found the back of the net with a nice shot.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Fofana was sent off for a second bookable offensive to shock Marco Verratti in the 31st minute.

Eight minutes later, Neymar doubled the lead with a chipped finish after being set by Angel Di Maria and Moulin scored a goal of his own after a Loic Perrin deflection hit the post and bounced off the goalkeeper in the first half.

Icardi scored from Mbappe’s cross four minutes into the second half and added his third in the 57th similarly.

Icardi returned the favor 10 minutes later with Mbapa’s catch on his cross to make it 6-0.

Cabaye reduced the backs to 71, pushing the ball home after goalkeeper Sergio Rico had been awarded a midfield penalty.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyonnais advanced to a 3-1 victory over Brest while Lille defeated Amiens 2-0.

Stade de Reims beat Strasbourg Racing holders in the penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

