Manchester City were the team of the decade in the Premier League because no other club had won more trophies, points or scored more goals in the last 10 years, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

City have played 381 league games in the last 10 years, collecting 818 points – 71 points more than their closest challenger Manchester United (747 points from 380 games). They scored 845 goals, 130 more than Chelsea and Liverpool.

City also won 10 trophies – including four league titles – and Guardiola credited the owners, Abu Dhabi United Group, for investing in the club and turning them into a competitive team that took on the established elite.

“I think in the last decade we have been the best team in terms of points, in terms of goals, in terms of everything, even in the titles. So I wish Manchester City for that,” Guardiola told reporters.

“When we analyze every single day here … it gives us perspective on what happened in the last 10 seasons. Especially when people from Abu Dhabi took over the club and bought good players, (they brought in) interesting managers.

“Congratulations to all the people who work here. They were fighting big elephants here in England, big clubs with the biggest story. For the past decade we have been a part of them. This is amazing. “

After beating Liverpool narrowly in the league title last season, City now find themselves in third place, 14 points behind Juergen Klopp’s side who have a game in hand.

However, Guardiola said City’s struggles in recent months should not define a year in which they won an unprecedented league championship match and two domestic cups last season.

“People say – what was 2019 like?” Now people say it’s a disaster, “he added.” We’ve won four titles (including the Shield Community) … In some games this last part of the year we fought, but it was a tremendous year for us.

“The big clubs in England are always looking forward. We will try and analyze not only in terms of the team but as a club how we can do better. “(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

