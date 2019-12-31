advertisement

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said his players should enjoy the opportunity to prove themselves against the best teams ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City.

Everton also face their home rivals and European champions Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and the Italian is confident he can continue his strong start at the club he has taken over from Marco Silva this month.

“Against the city it will be a fantastic test to see where we are. They are a really strong team, but we are confident of doing our best,” Ancelotti said at a news conference Tuesday.

“At the moment it is good to have this kind of test. As well as against Liverpool. We should try to be competitive against the top teams of England and Europe.”

Everton beat Burnley 1-0 in Ancelotti’s first leg at the helm and followed that up with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United to move up to 10th in the standings, building a five-match unbeaten run at Premier League that started under manager manager Duncan Ferguson.

“Am I surprised? No, because we’re working to try and win games,” Ancelotti added. “I’m surprised by the team spirit. I think the work Duncan did was really good.

“I did find the players in character, in good standing, so I think that was the reason I didn’t change much … The players showed confidence in the games, and I hope this can continue in the next games which are really tough.

“We don’t have time to try things out in training because this is not the period. It can be dangerous to change a lot because players can get confused. So little change in this period and focus on the games.”

Ancelotti said any talk of strengthening his squad in the January transfer window would take place after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss the third leg against City with a calf injury but may return against Liverpool. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

