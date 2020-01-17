advertisement

Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Mexican goalie Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez from Spanish team Sevilla, the Los Angeles Times reported https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2020-01-17 / chicharito-hernandez-signs-with-the-galaxy-to-become-the-highest-paid-player-in-mls on friday.

The article, which quoted a person familiar with the negotiations, did not disclose the terms of the deal for Hernandez but said the Galaxy would make Mexico’s all-time top scorer in the MLS.

The Galaxy is expected to announce Hernandez’s signing next week, the newspaper said.

Five-time MLS Cup champion Galaxy did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters for comment.

Mexican striker Carlos Vela, who plays for cross-country rival Los Angeles FC, weighed in on the potential signing earlier this week as speculation about Hernandez’s move to Los Angeles increased.

“He is a scoring machine. He is always there looking to score goals, he also does a really good job defending his team,” said reigning MLS Most Valuable Player.

“I like it (for the rivalry),” he added. “Mexicans will be thrilled.”

Hernandez, a three-time World Cup veteran who has 52 goals in 105 international appearances for Mexico, joined Sevilla from West Ham United in September.

But the 31-year-old Hernandez has appeared in just two games since Nov. 2 and, according to the Los Angeles Times report, his diminished role sparked his interest in moving to the MLS.

The Galaxy will likely use Hernandez’s touchdown touch after Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed with Italian Serie A AC Milan last month after scoring 53 goals in two seasons with the Los Angeles team. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

