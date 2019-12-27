advertisement

Match facts and statistics from the match before Round 20 of the Premier League on December 28-29 (games at 1500 GMT unless specified):

Saturday, December 28th

Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth (1230)

* Brighton have not beat their south coast rival in four Premier League meetings (L3 D1).

* The Seagulls were defeated 5-0 by Bournemouth in this match last season and lost 2-0 away.

* Bournemouth have lost three of their last four league games.

Newcastle United – Everton

* Everton have beaten Newcastle 20 times in 48 Premier League meetings, including seven away from home.

* A single goal has divided the teams in three of their last four league games.

* After losing to Arsenal on the opening day of the season, Newcastle are undefeated in their last eight games at St James’ Park (W4 D4).

Southampton v Crystal Palace

* Palace are only looking for their fourth Premier League win at Southampton in their 21st meeting (D5 L12).

* The Saints have lost six of their nine home games this season.

* Palace have only kept two clean sheets in nine games away this season.

Watford v Aston Villa

* Only one of the six Premier League meetings between Watford and Villa has ended in a draw, 0-0 on Vicarage Street in 2006.

* The first clash of the highest flight between the sides since April 2016 when Watford had narrowed Villa 3-2 at home.

* Nigel Pearson’s Watford won their first home game of the campaign last weekend, beating Manchester United 2-0.

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

* Norwich have been claiming their first Premier League win at Tottenham since February 2014 when they won 1-0 at home.

* Tottenham beat the Canaries 3-0 at home and away in the 2015-16 campaign.

* Five of the Spurs’ nine victories in their 16 Premier League meetings in Norwich have come from their hometowns.

West Ham United v Leicester City (1730)

* West Ham have conceded at least three home goals in four games this season, including the last three.

* Seven of West Ham’s 11 wins in 24 Premier League games with Leicester have been in place.

* Leicester have scored 22 of their 41 goals this season on the road, including nine against Southampton in October.

Burnley v Manchester United (1945)

* United have scored two goals in four of their last five Premier League games with Burnley.

* They have kept a clean sheet in their last four games outside of Burnley, winning three.

* Burnley’s only Premier League win over United came home in August 2009.

Sunday, December 29th

Arsenal v Chelsea (1400)

* Arsenal have won 20 of their 54 Premier League meetings with Chelsea, including 13 at home.

* Arsenal have conceded at least twice in their last three matches at the Emirates Stadium and have not won at home since a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on 6 October (D3 L2).

* Chelsea have more wins so far this year at home (six wins in nine games).

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630)

* Liverpool have won their last 16 league games at Anfield, scoring at least two goals in each match.

* The Wolf is undefeated in the last seven games of its away league (W3 D4).

* Liverpool have only kept one clean sheet at home in all competitions this season – a 2-0 win over Watford this month.

Manchester City v Sheffield United (1800)

* Man City have won 25 of their last 29 home league games and lost twice at Etihad Stadium this season.

* Promoted Sheffield United are unbeaten in nine away games (W3 D6). The only other side that can’t be Liverpool league leaders.

* Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is involved in 10 goals (three goals and seven assists) at home to the league this season. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ed Osmond)

