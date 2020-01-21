advertisement

The increase in the cost of refurbishing the Derby meeting rooms forces the council to “stop” the project while it decides what to do to restore a representation center in the city center.

A report submitted to the major projects council meeting on Thursday reveals that the cost of the project, which was estimated at £ 24 million, is now expected to exceed £ 30 million.

And head of council, Councilor Chris Poulter, said that considering what is best for the public purse, “it questions the sustainability and viability of the business case for a renovated meeting room “.

It also increases the likelihood that the place will be demolished and that a performance venue will be built elsewhere.

It was an idea that was first put forward by the council led by Labor at the time in 2017.

Poulter said: “We now think it is time to stop the project, take stock and assess whether the development still offers Derby taxpayers the best value for money.

“We will conduct a thorough assessment of this new information and the projected costs against the agreed maximum budget of £ 24 million to examine the reasons for the increased costs and to consider our next steps and options for the future.”

Poulter said he expected people to be disappointed and added: “It seems that we can no longer provide what would have been a much-needed and much-needed boost to the vitality of the center. city.

“We are not ready to commit to contracts that could significantly exceed the agreed budget and we hope that the citizens of Derby will be able to understand and accept our justification for arriving at this decision.”

The renovated building was to have a much more impressive entrance

(Image: Derby City Council)

The meeting rooms, which closed in 2014 following a fire in the factory room above the adjacent car park, were originally intended to be demolished and replaced in a £ 42m project by the council then controlled by Labor.

But in May 2018, the new Conservative Council said it wanted to renovate the meeting rooms for around £ 10 million, but after further consultations and costs, that amount rose to £ 24 million.

At the end of 2019, the board reviewed the project and a revised work program was established with an extended completion date of 12 months to November 2021. A report found that “significant gaps” in the management of the project had resulted in the appointment of a new director to be appointed by the Perfect Circle consultants.

The main areas of additional expenditure include work on the roof, which would cost at least £ 2 million before the investigations were yet completed; An additional £ 2.3 million for technical equipment and an additional £ 1.24 million for work on the car park and its roof.

The council has so far estimated that it has spent £ 2.4 million to remove asbestos from the building and for consultants and studies.

Chronology

The history of meeting rooms so far

1977 – At the start Following a fire in 1963, Derby was deprived of any meeting room until 1977, when a new brutalist-style building appeared at a price of £ 4 million – paid for by adding an extra penny on the municipal tax. It was opened by the Queen Mother on November 9, 1977 Who came to the site? Over the years, a myriad of well-known names and faces have appeared in meeting rooms, including Elton John, Jack Jones, Tony Bennett, Frankie Laine, Manic Street Preachers, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. There was also a first visit to Take That in 1992 2002 – Celebration of 25 years On November 9, there was a free open day with tours, live music, children’s activities, and lighting exhibits March 2014 – Fire in the meeting rooms parking lot Around tea time and only hours before the Broadway ballroom with Anton Du Beke was scheduled, the first patrons were forced to hastily vacate the premises, leaving their belongings and meals and unfinished drinks as fire broke out up to 40 feet in the air April 2014 – Derby City Council announces meeting rooms will remain closed The first hopes that the hall would reopen fairly quickly were dashed when the council said it would remain closed for “at least 18 months”, resulting in the cancellation of dozens of shows. March 2015 – No future for meeting rooms On March 5, Council finally admitted that meeting rooms would never reopen November 16 – Insurance payment The council announced that it was claiming £ 5.5 million to cover the loss of property damaged by the fire, the cost of repair work and the financial losses associated with the closure of the site. It saved on maintenance and utility bills, but lost an estimated £ 1,256,000 in the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 financial years. 2017 – Derby Telegraph takes a look inside the meeting rooms After asking the interior of the abandoned building for almost a year, we were allowed to discover that, because it was not hit by fire, the building looked exactly the same than the night of the fire. Cold and empty, signage and relatively new rooms needed a good cleaning to return to normal, it seemed January 2018 – Councilor Ranjit Banwait announces plan for new location Following a consultation, the Labor group decided to go ahead with a music and performance hall with a capacity of 3,000 million pounds sterling with parking with a municipal tax which will increase by 1 % to help pay. The consultation saw the location of music and entertainment emerge as the preferred option for four of the 1,006 people who responded, although none of the options received majority support. The place of performance was preferred by 43%, 28% opted for the renovation of current meeting rooms, which could accommodate around 1,500 people, 22% preferred a lyrical theater and 7% wanted a hybrid option from the others. May 2018 – Renovation assistance After the Labor party lost its majority in the local elections in May, the Conservatives took over with the support of advisers from Lib Dem and the UKIP, who announced that the renovation of the site and its opening as soon as possible was a priority for all. July 2018 – Announcement that a new feasibility study will take place The council cabinet, headed by chief councilor Chris Poulter, asked the officers to investigate the scope and cost of meeting room renewal and external consultants were appointed. It took place between July and November. December 2018 – New meeting room plans unveiled A £ 24 million plan to renovate and improve the building and its parking lot is announced before seeking cabinet approval for the project – without any borrowing May 2019 – New designs for old meeting rooms unveiled The public can comment on the renovation plans and suggest a new name for the place June 2019 – Submission of the request to fit out the meeting rooms Plans have been tabled and council hopes construction will begin before the end of the year November 2019 -go = advance given Building permit granted and start of asbestos removal work from the building January 2020 – everything stops Derby city council announces cost increase of at least £ 30 million means renovation is no longer viable and disconnects existing project

Mr. Poulter defended the expenses and stated that this amount should be spent to demolish the building.

He added: “Despite the consultants’ assurances that the project was on budget, it is disappointing that this is not the case.

“We want to act quickly and find the quickest way forward. We are going to investigate the situation thoroughly and review the role of Perfect Circle in this situation.”

Future plans for a new venue may not involve building on the market place and it is likely that the board will consider other sites, and possibly a partnership with other interested parties, such as Becketwell and Duckworth Square , which need to be regenerated.

It remains to be seen whether a reduced conference center or a commercial area could be built on the market square, if the 42-year-old building is demolished.

Councilor Robin Wood, a member of the Leisure, Culture and Tourism Cabinet, said, “We have to do it right. We have the market to play with and we need to connect with people who know what that they do.”

The board said it hopes to have alternative plans by the end of February, after speaking with key stakeholders and the public.

Poulter added: “When we came to power, the financial situation was very different from today and things have changed, which means that we can review this project in light of an improvement in the financial situation.”

The council’s opposition Labor group accused the Conservatives of “wasting millions of pounds of public money” and called for the creation of a multi-stakeholder task force “to urgently find a solution to this mess and a immediate investigation into what happened. “

Labor adviser Lisa Eldret said: “In the 2018 elections, the Conservatives promised the people of Derby that they could reopen the assembly halls in 2020, at a cost of £ 10 million. .

“Shortly after taking over the board, the figure rose to £ 24 million, but they nevertheless insisted on making the political decision to proceed with the renovation.

“They chose to ignore professional and expert advice from council officers and consultants that new construction was the best option and the opinions of the business community and other key stakeholders in the city.

Even the parking lot was given a new look with a coating to give it a street appeal

(Image: Derby City Council)

“Almost two years later, we are back to square one. Refurbishing meeting rooms is not cost effective and financially unsustainable. In fact, as of 2016, the consultants informed the council that the renovation could not compete with a new construction because it could not accommodate a sufficiently large public and would require a continuous subsidy.

“If the Conservatives had put politics aside, listened to the experts and pursued the fully costed work plan, we could have opened a whole new, bigger place in 2022. Instead, we only have broken promises , waste of public money and uncertainty about the future of the Assembly Rooms site and investment in the city center.

“We think there should now be a multi-stakeholder working group.”

.

