If you haven’t had enough of Soarin ‘Over California last summer, you’ll have another opportunity to glide over Napa Valley, Monterey Bay, and Redwood Creek as the classic version of the flight simulator ride returns to Disney California Adventure for another limited time to run.

Soarin ’Over California will return during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at the Anaheim theme park from February 28 to April 21, according to Disney officials. An end date for Soarin ’Over California has not yet been confirmed, Disney officials said.

The original attraction from 2001, when drivers took a flight over the Golden Gate Bridge, the beaches of Malibu and other California locations, was replaced in 2016 by Soarin ‘Around the World, which includes the Swiss Alps, the Great Wall of China and others international landmarks.

The annual DCA Gourmet Festival offers California-inspired snacks, wine and beer, as well as live entertainment, culinary seminars, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on experiences for children. The event brings more than a dozen festival market stalls to California Adventure with small plates, wine specialties and handmade beers.

The limited edition of Soarin ’Over California last year was slated to open Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Large numbers of participants from fans of the classic version of the Soarin attraction convinced Disney to extend the run.

This time, the Food & Wine Festival runs for more than two months, hoping to lure a few crowds to Disneyland every day to take part in the new Rise of the Resistance attraction in Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney offered exclusive season ticket holders during the last limited run of Soarin ’Over California. Currently, Disney has not announced any annual preview or exclusive dates for the upcoming Soarin ’Over California limited run.

