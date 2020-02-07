advertisement

The news that Eir will impose a monthly fee of € 5.99 on users of its e-mail addresses on eircom.net from the beginning of April is dismaying thousands of users who have been using the service for almost 20 years.

Users have contacted the Irish Times to express their frustration with the move and what options they have.

advertisement

Although the disappointment is understandable, there is nothing that could force a company to continue offering services – especially free services – so that people with eircom.net email addresses have two options: pay or vacation.

As of March 31, customers will have two months to either pay the monthly fee or have their account deleted.

The good news is that there are many free alternatives on the market for those who have decided to move. Switching to another account is straightforward.

If you are an affected user, you must first set up a new free email account, for example for Gmail. You will then have to retrieve the emails and other data from your old eircom.net account and tell your contacts that you have changed your email address.

Merge accounts

A new free account can be set up at gmail.com. It is a good idea to set up an email address that comes as close as possible to your eircom.net address. You should create a secure password using a combination of numbers, letters, and special characters, and provide a recovery email address and phone number to help you have to recover a password if it is lost or forgotten.

The next step is to merge your old eircom.net account with the new Gmail account. It sounds more complicated than it is; When you sign in to your new Gmail account, the settings appear in the top right corner of the screen.

After clicking on “Settings” you need to click on “Account and Import” or “Accounts” and then click on “Add Email Account”.

Then enter your eircom.net account details and click on “Next”. You should then follow the screen details by clicking “Next” until you get to the screen below and entering the details with your actual email address instead of the XYZ. Modify other details to match the following.

And then you’re done.

Easier and easier

Your eircom.net emails will appear in your new service, and the addresses of the people you regularly email with are still easy to find.

While all of this may sound complicated and headache-grabbing, it’s actually pretty easy. Once this is done, it will be done forever, and if you choose to do so, you can lose your future eircom email addresses without disabling important information.

Also keep in mind that using technology is getting easier. If you make a few mistakes, you can keep trying until you get it right without jeopardizing the existing data.

However, it is better to do this now if you have the luxury of having time than to wait until the end of March when you may be under more pressure to move your emails and contacts from one email service to another migrating others risk losing a lot of information.

advertisement