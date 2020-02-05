advertisement

A few weeks ago, I left my job, apartment, and gym in Sydney to be on a full-time trip for the foreseeable future. I have been a freelance personal trainer and strength trainer for 8 years and have attended a gym every week for the past 17 years of my life. But everything that has just changed. I plan to see everything this large, beautiful continent has to offer. Now I live with my partner in a big blue jeep on the roof with a tent and kitchen from my car.

My health and fitness are the absolute core of my being and without them I feel very strange. My energy level, libido and self-confidence all seem to focus on that. One of my main motives is to stay fit and healthy and to lead a completely different lifestyle than before. I have a background in men’s physique competitions, powerlifting and obstacle courses. Before this big change, I was guaranteed to either go through strenuous fitness workouts at the gym, fill the barbells with all the weight I could find, or spend countless hours doing everything I could to ensure that my muscles ached the next day ,

With very limited equipment and limited resources, I will do this job. And I’ll show you how to keep yourself fit and healthy when you’re not at home in your gym or kitchen.

The key is to be creative with what you have – your fitness doesn’t have to rely on access to a gym.

Let’s start with the equipment

For space reasons, I’m just going to have a set of gymnastic rings, a 16kg kettlebell, a couple of resistance bands, a strap that I can attach to the front of my jeep to pull on, and an empty sandbag I can fill on the beach.

Hardly the most modern device I’m used to, but it is enough.

Most of the time I am isolated from urban areas, but when I travel through cities I will try to stop at a gym so as not to go crazy.

What are your workouts like?

I am an avid hiker and photographer. One way to keep myself fit on the road is to take all my gear with me on long hikes as often as possible. Due to the equipment available and the lack of weights, I will move from a size and strength approach to my training for more body weight training, including trail running and conditioning training.

Since I don’t have a fixed travel plan and I can’t plan the weather or location more than a day or two in advance, I will be hiking / running or exercising at least 5 days a week, but that’s something I’m going to have to keep hydrated, and that can take some getting used to.

I worked out up to ten times in a week at the gym, which has a serious impact on volume, metabolism and the central nervous system. My goals were maximum strength, condition and size. Now it is my hope to learn new body weight / strength training abilities on the street, to maintain the muscle mass and to maintain a leaner body all year round. And that’s something I hug. When you are squeezed out of your routine and comfort zone, you have all possible opportunities for growth and learning new skills.

How will you deal with your diet?

At almost 100 kg, I need a significant amount of fuel to maintain my BMR (energy consumption at rest). Please note this in relation to my personal food quantities. If you have half that weight, you may need half the amounts.

I am known for eating like a horse. I could easily eat more than 6000 calories a day and would not gain weight if my energy consumption were high. That has to change now. I don’t have a fridge or storage space, I don’t have the muscle-tissue breakdown and CNS fatigue from before, and I just don’t have the budget for it. Curbing my appetite may just be one of the hardest parts of this big change.

Below you can see what has worked for me on the road so far. It is not painfully boring and it gives me the macronutrients (fats, proteins, carbohydrates) that I need.

breakfast

My breakfast usually consists of four boiled eggs, half an avocado, a banana and a coffee. This gives me slowly burning fats, protein and a carbohydrate as well as a caffeine boost.

Having lunch

In this phase, with mostly country-wide fire bans, I use a small 2-burner stove with a 2 kg liquid gas bottle (which quickly goes out between two people!). For this reason, I try to limit all lunch meals to fresh products that do not need to be cooked. I usually ate three whole grain wraps with fresh spinach, whole egg mayo, tomatoes and fried chicken. (A roast chicken fried in the oven usually earns me two lunches.)

dinner

My favorite food for dinner right now is kangaroo burgers (caught wild and sustainably). Take a pack of whole grain buns, fry the patties (best grilled), add spinach, tomato, red onion, and tomato sauce, and you have a quick and tasty protein-rich meal. If you are a vegetarian, replace the kangaroo with a vegetarian pate.

snacks

Like all of us, I have a snack during the day, especially while driving, to keep myself alert and energetic. Now snacks can be a real killer, both at the waist and on the bank. So you have to choose them carefully. A handful or two of fruit-nut mixes make a significant contribution to maintaining energy levels and satiety. For dessert, I often have a small can of peaches, sometimes with a little added coconut yogurt. If I feel like a delicious drink, I mix a small amount of ginger liqueur in soda water and it tastes just like ginger beer, only healthier and a third of the price.

As you can see, it is not too difficult to eat tasty, healthy food on a budget and without the usual kitchen luxuries. Neither works – the challenge is to have the discipline to make sure you seem routine. I’m afraid it’s up to you.

