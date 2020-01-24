advertisement

Seven months. You invested seven months of work. Seven months to compile your lineup, review trading offers, bookmark FanGraphs and BaseballSavant, and find out exactly how much FAAB you needed for the latest Waiver Wire gem. If you consider your prep work while listening to podcasts, reading articles and looking for anomalies, we are talking about 12 months.

Then all this work is just gone. Your season is over and someone else is holding this trophy and taking his partner to a fantastic dinner with his fantastic prizes. Losing sucks.

We play this game because it’s fun – please let it be the driving force for fantasy sports for you – but that doesn’t mean that if we lose, it won’t hurt. Fortunately, a new season begins as soon as the last place in the season is reached. Now it’s time to take stock of your team and see what the future holds.

What went wrong

Self-reflection is not easy in any area of ​​life, but is necessary. It’s okay to admit your mistakes and look for solutions to improve the future. When it comes to fantasy baseball, a number of things can cause a season to be turned upside down. What made you fall this year?

Was it bad drawing? Depending on the approach, a team can go different ways. If you have speeded up the installation, you may have encountered some starter injury problems. If you were hit by the heat early on, you might not have had the guns to keep up with the rest of the league. Alternatively, you may have expected too much from potential customers in your design.

Maybe it was a stroke of luck. If so, you can’t do much about it … can you? You can minimize the risk of injury by not targeting players with a chronic injury history, which will make them more vulnerable to more of them later. Drafts are also prevented from being injured because they receive a discount. For example, look at 2019. If you targeted Luis Severino, you played from behind all year round. You could have used Francisco Lindor or Clayton Kershaw to play the devil’s lawyer and cleared up with their sunken value, but accepting the risk of injury is risky.

You may not have played the waiver wire properly. Does your league use FAAB? If so, look at the percentages you spent on the players. Take a look at the breakouts that ultimately produced at a high level for the season and ask yourself why you missed them. Did you have FOMO, so the next time you slipped on the radar, did you spend a little too much that was ultimately an idiot? Take a close look at what your competition has to offer and see if you can take trends with you. Do they round to $ 5 steps? Do jugs go for more?

What about your approach to categories? When you play in a category-based league, have you sacrificed average and power to dominate in stolen bases? Did you think you had enough time to close the gaps in the barrels, causing you to put off another player for a few weeks? It all adds up.

Has your team performed the same?

Take a look at your team, regardless of format, and see if they really performed as they should or if they outperformed or underperformed. You didn’t do the playoffs or the championship game, but should you? Was the strength of the schedule in your favor or was it against you? What was your point margin between points for and points against?

Maybe you missed the playoffs or finished fifth, even though you have one of the best teams in the league. Don’t tear your approach apart because you don’t have something under control.

Also have a look at the winning team. What went right for you? It’s a copycat league, so did you choose an approach to think about next year or did your team get hot at just the right time? Remember, the goal is the playoffs, and from there, just ride the wave and hope for the best.

Looking to the future

In dynasty leagues, it is important to reset each year. The approach I take in my dynasty leagues is to focus on the present and the future, but not to have one foot and one foot outside.

Either I want to be one of the top three teams in the league, or I want to be one of the three bottom teams – no in between. I am able to move potential customers to give me the help I need now, but I will not move them to move them. The return must be correct and fit my window.

In your dynasty league there will be potential customers who fall in love with every potential person and project the upper limit for each one of them. Aim them. There will also be a person who is not interested in perspectives, and they just want the people who appear at the major league level to help them now – not just any “child”.

For your own team, see what you take with you into the new year. What opportunities do you have to improve yourself? Your team, as it is now structured, can compete in the coming year, or are there decisions to be made? The first thing I do is take a look at the players on my team who are over or under fulfilled, and then I dive deep into them.

If there is enough data, compare the results of last year with those of previous years and find the differences. If it is encouraging, I would try to hold on to them and hope for a course correction the following year. If not, I would try to sell them, especially if someone still believes in their name and past accomplishments. The same applies to high-flyers. Is there an opportunity to sell them high? Update and drop your trading block to see what the market is. If someone is willing to pay me for a historical performance or for something that is clearly unsustainable, it’s yours.

I do the same with every team in the league. Check out the other rosters and look at possible sales and buying opportunities. As you prepare for the off-season, get an idea of ​​who the hottest names in the industry are. If it is December and there is a way to give someone time to play, try jumping on that player before the rest of the league can react. However, if it’s February and everyone’s getting into the groove next season and you have one of those players said, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to rummage through them to see what the value is.

