While most of us were still recovering from their irresponsible sleep schedule and the constant discomfort of Christmas food on the dinner plate (which then served as leftovers for the next month), Harry and Meghan were preparing for a shock from Britain and royal fanatics the whole world. And if you want to believe the headlines, the announcement of their independence plans also surprised the royal family.

The news was shared on the couple’s Instagram page (@sussexroyal) with the title: “After many months of thought and internal discussion, we decided to initiate a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within it Institution. We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. ”

They added, “We are now planning to balance our time between Britain and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronage. This geographical balance enables us to honor our son for the royal tradition into which he was born, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the founding of our new charity. ”

The announcement polarized immediately. Some believed that it was right, especially after the intense criticism – and racism – that Meghan had suffered since she was introduced to the British public as Harry’s romantic love interest. The press was in no way kind to Meghan, and the impact was clear in an interview they gave in October. Both showed that they were struggling with the intense media attention. Speaking to the British TV station ITV in the documentary “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey”, Meghan said: “I have long said H – that’s what I call him – it is not enough just to survive, is it?”

Harry told the press: “When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force and I hope that one day our collective support for each other may be stronger because it is so much bigger than just us. ”

However, this did not prevent some people from expressing their complaints about the decision. Many claimed that it was simply a way for the couple to undermine the royal family, and after rumors of a rift between the Sussex Kings and Prince William and Kate continued to circulate, this was seen as the final blow.

The Queen quickly stressed that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie “will always be very loved members of my family”, but added that “a constructive and supportive way forward” would be one way that they “begin to do one” build “A happy and peaceful new life. “It definitely sounds fun enough, but the arrangements outlined by Buckingham Palace do not match the original plans to step down that the Sussexes first announced.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan will not resign but will resign, which will result in the following changes:

Harry and Meghan will no longer perform royal duties and will no longer receive public funds. However, they are allowed to keep their 20 patronages.

Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, will also give up his royal military roles.

Although Harry and Meghan will no longer officially represent the Queen, “they have both made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.” And while they keep their HRH titles, they won’t use them the way they are ranked royals anymore.

Harry and Meghan will repay the taxpayer-funded $ 4.5 million they spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor. While the cottage will continue to serve as their home in the UK, the couple now have to pay the rent.

The transition for Harry and Meghan to this new phase in their lives is expected to take full effect between March and May. And although it certainly gives them the freedom they have been looking for, many remain baffled. Questions about their income, security costs, and how they’ll split their time between the UK and Canada come to mind without commenters or royal insiders knowing exactly how to answer them.

Harry and Meghan tried to label “Sussex Royal”, but the queen is believed not to allow this. And if that’s the case, it will be a heavy blow to the couple who have worked tirelessly over the past few years to create and develop a personal brand that matches their individual values. Regarding income, The Daily Beast has announced that Prince Charles is funding the couple and will continue to do so with his private funds. While the reconciliation of income and money will be a discussion that the Royals will have with Harry and Meghan until the transition is complete, Harry seems determined to continue to pursue the exit.

In a speech to the Sentebale charity, Harry told the audience that the end result was not what he wanted. “I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can’t share as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person many of you have witnessed in the past 35 years, but with a clearer perspective,” began he.

“I know I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option as far as that was concerned.”

Harry added, “What I want to clarify is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations without receiving public funding. Unfortunately, that was it not possible. I have accepted this and know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that will help you understand what was important, that of everything I have ever known, would resign to take a step forward in a life that I hope will become more peaceful. ”

