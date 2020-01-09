advertisement

Actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the ladies who stands out from the crowd with little effort, even if she’s not on the red carpet, all because of the carefully selected garments that she successfully combines. We can easily copy their winter styling so that we can find similar pieces that you can spice up yourself.

While she appears on the red carpet in glamorous creations by renowned designers, the American actress Scarlett Johansson, 35, in private time, fairly simple pieces merge, which can be found in almost all high street stores. For a walk to the hotel to interview the new hit film Marriage Story with Adam Driver, Scarlett dressed up for her every day, a trendy combination.

The steamed orange jacket with a high collar made a strong contrast to the light blue jeans and gives the white ankles an additional dimension.

