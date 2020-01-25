advertisement

This fabulous photo from our archives shows one of the leafy suburbs of Leicester almost 60 years ago.

The wealth of Leicester was known worldwide in the first half of the last century and here is a view of one of its richest areas showing what a local historian has described as a “tree-lined suburb”.

As with most aerial photos, the more you look at it, the more you see.

Although the centerpiece of this scene has long since disappeared, we are sure many will have noticed that it is a view of Stoneygate, not far from the border with Oadby.

The road at the top left is the A6 London Road and the curved road in the foreground is Morland Avenue.

In the upper center of the image is the old Leicestershire police headquarters, with the original mansion, known as Ashleigh, and its long extension, built about a century later.

A 1960’s aerial view of Leicester’s Stoneygate area

Beyond are the large houses and gardens of Knighton Grange Road and, in the upper right corner, a glimpse of the same on Knighton Rise.

Ashleigh stood on four hectares of land and was an elegant, spacious house built in 1866.

The house was built for John Allen, a liquor merchant, whose premises were located at 2 Gallowtree Gate, Leicester.

However, in 1874, the house was purchased by one of Leicester’s leading figures, Sir Israel Hart, senior partner of Hart and Levy, clothing manufacturers and owners of the Grand Clothing Halls.

Hart was succeeded to Ashleigh by Sir Herbert Marshall, who was the city’s main music and instrument merchant, with premises in Rutland Street and later Granby Street.

The house was later the home of Charles Alonzo Gaines, vice president and general manager of Gillette Safety Razor Company Ltd, followed by Arthur Jones, Jones and Shipman, machine tool manufacturers.

In 1938 the house was purchased by the County Council and used as the HQ of the Leicestershire Constabulary.

He continued in this role until the move to Enderby in 1987, when the house was demolished and the land used to create the retirement complex, Hendon Grange.

The large house in the center of the foreground is Portland House, now a school, but built as a hunting lodge for the Duke of Portland, whose stately home was Welbeck Hall in Nottinghamshire.

Portland House is part of a curious and almost secret enclave of imposing houses built on land off London Road, sandwiched between Morland Avenue and Grenfell Road.

