advertisement

If you’ve missed out on all major iPad sales during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week, you’re lucky because Amazon still has a big sale to help you start 2020 right. So many of Apple’s most popular iPad models are now on sale, including the insanely popular new 10.2-inch Apple iPad and the latest iPad Air. You’ll also find great deals with up to $ 100 off on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both with advanced specifications and new screens with thinner edges. View some of the best deals below and you’ll find the rest on Amazon’s iPad page.

New Apple iPad (10.2 inch, wifi, 32 GB)

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Apple iPad Air (10.5 inch)

10.5-inch Retina display with real tone and wide colors

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay

8MP rear camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, WiFi, 256 GB)

11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with promotion, real tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC wifi and gigabit-class LTE mobile data

Battery life up to 10 hours

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, WiFi, 256 GB)

12.9-inch Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

advertisement

.

advertisement