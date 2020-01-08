If you’ve missed out on all major iPad sales during Black Friday and Cyber Week, you’re lucky because Amazon still has a big sale to help you start 2020 right. So many of Apple’s most popular iPad models are now on sale, including the insanely popular new 10.2-inch Apple iPad and the latest iPad Air. You’ll also find great deals with up to $ 100 off on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both with advanced specifications and new screens with thinner edges. View some of the best deals below and you’ll find the rest on Amazon’s iPad page.
New Apple iPad (10.2 inch, wifi, 32 GB)
- 10. 2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the front
- Stereo speakers
- 802. 11ac wifi
- Battery life up to 10 hours
Apple iPad Air (10.5 inch)
- 10.5-inch Retina display with real tone and wide colors
- A12 Bionic chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay
- 8MP rear camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 802.11ac wifi
- Battery life up to 10 hours
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, WiFi, 256 GB)
- 11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with promotion, real tone and wide colors
- A12X Bionic chip with neural motor
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front
- Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound
- 802. 11AC wifi and gigabit-class LTE mobile data
- Battery life up to 10 hours
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, WiFi, 256 GB)
- 12.9-inch Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and wide colors
- A12X Bionic chip with neural motor
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP camera on the back, 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front
- Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound
- 802.11ac wifi
- Battery life up to 10 hours
