I have finished my two weeks of pescatarianism and if I hadn’t seen any fucking food for the rest of my days I would be satisfied.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Over the course of the month, we will provide suggestions and inspiration in print and online form to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

Indeed, if Jesus was in the kitchen himself and did the miracle of five loaves and two fish, I would tell him that I was great, thank you.

I didn’t think it was humanly possible to eat so much chowder, fish pie, grilled salmon and shrimp curry in just two weeks – but I did it, people.

The trash cans smell like fish all the time and I don’t care what you say, it’s not a substitute for chicken in a curry. I’m tired of seeing the stuff.

What has become clear among the garbage cans of silverfish packages is that I have not yet overcome my fear of having something that was once alive. In the past two weeks, I have not given radical thought to beans, lentils and vegetables, but replaced what was once meat with fish.

I’m really vegetarian now, hold my Happy Pear cookbook in my hand and cry in my mouth

This week is another ball game. I’m really vegetarian now, hold my Happy Pear cookbook in my hand and cry in my mouth.

I take back everything I said about the Greystones twins – their recipes are straightforward, with ingredients that I don’t have on Google and in portion sizes that I don’t have to double.

On the other hand, Nigel Slater’s Greenfeast – although very carefully written and beautifully produced – offers dishes that are more like tapas and are not for beginners like me.

What I’ve missed most in the past few weeks is chicken. It feels so strange to have a sandwich without it, and I craved the simplicity of baking it with some vegetables for dinner.

I’m starting to fight for it with my commitment because I never started this for ethical reasons and at best I was skeptical of how trendy meat-free diets have become.

Dispute over avocado air masses and misaligned millennial ideologies has become more difficult to resolve. Where does your chickpea tin come from? Is your fish bred in Ireland? Wouldn’t you better stop traveling?

My head spins. I don’t know the answers to these questions and I don’t even know where to start looking for unbiased facts.

I’m beginning to believe that this all-or-nothing approach to meat eating doesn’t suit me, and although I’ll do it next month, I’m sure I won’t make it in the long run – and neither will I, even if it is any Value there.

On a positive note, I ate really delicious this week.

My roommate thoughtfully made a separate pan of vegetarian chilli for me, using the same ingredients (cumin, paprika, chopped tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions) and replacing the minced meat with black beans and chickpeas.

Served with guacamole, sour cream and slices of lime, it was sweet, and I dare say, better than the meaty version I remember.

I found it difficult to familiarize myself with the idea of ​​a lentil moussaka, but it sounds worse to read the labels for the origins of all my grocery purchases

The problem is that most of my meals look very similar – cans of beans or peas fried with vegetables and covered with spices and broth. There is very little variety.

Another disadvantage is the cumbersome discussions and requests for special treatments that you have to force on people who offer you dinner at home or a meal in the city.

It is not a very sociable choice for nutrition; It seems easier to avoid eating with others than to ask them to leave the main ingredient out of their common dish or to insist that we eat in restaurants that care for me better than them.

However, it has opened some really interesting discussions about biased information on the environmental impact of both Irish grown meat and meat alternatives like soy and nuts.

I don’t have all the answers, not even a fraction of them, but I promise to use the next week to find out a little while considering where my lentils, beans, and nuts come from.

I found it difficult to familiarize myself with the idea of ​​a lentil moussaka, but it sounds worse to read the labels for the origins of all my grocery purchases.

What have I gotten myself into?

