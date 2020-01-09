advertisement

Harry, the charismatic ginger prince, has always inspired fantastic thinking. But there have usually been other people who make up opinions.

Following his first public appearance with Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, for example, when the world couldn’t get enough of this young royal couple, Carleton University international affairs professor Philippe Lagassé proposed a “language theory” on the page “that Canada can make Harry its King, and all it will get is a” simple parliamentary statute “or a constitutional amendment, which Canada could do everything on its own.

This later inspired a National Post article arguing the less controversial but still conflicting theory by which Harry, who is not a Canadian citizen, could be similarly appointed Governor-General of Canada. Just this week, a poll said 60 percent of Canadians would approve.

There are infamous conspiracy theories about his fatherhood, given the state of his parents’ marriage. There are rumors of his outrageous behavior with his army friends. The point is that everyone seems to like him more than others, except perhaps the Queen, and they seek to put him out of their minds. He has successfully cultivated this image. Politicians are sometimes judged by how many people want to have a beer with them, and it also works for princes. In a fair vote between a glass of sherry with William and a few G & Ts with Harry, the children’s brother wins in a landslide.

But ultimately, fantastic thinking is often just that – at best false, at worst worse. William is the next king, after their father Charles, and Harry is the reserve heir. The crown may weigh less on the head, but it’s still there. He’s as tied up in the Windsor knot as any of them, and no amount of free Canadian living will fix him unless he leaves his family completely.

This is the note of dull caution arising from the news that Harry is making some fantastic thoughts of his own, to get himself and Meghan out of royal finances, looking to “go back” as old kings and “make a transition” this year in starting to create a new progressive role within this institution. “

A statement by the Duke and Duchess says they plan to continue to honor their duties to the Queen, the Commonwealth and their patronage, but that they will split their time between England, where they live outside London in Windsor, and North America. . They have specified the continent only, but given Meghan’s history as a Torontonian and the fact that they seem to have made that decision while on vacation on Vancouver Island, Canada is being reported as a potential destination.

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you decide to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it.

– Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

Canadians are drawn to this opportunity to live up to the national reputation as kind hosts. Tim Hortons offered them free coffee for life. The weird thought of slamming into Harry on Bloor Street or some valley walk was thrown into gear. Sussexes in Appendix, the central Toronto neighborhood where Meghan Markle lived when they first started dating, is the kind of thing that the city’s tourism industry doesn’t even dream of letting reality diminish in comparison.

“This is going to be a global brand phenomenon,” said John Pliniussen, associate professor of marketing at Queen’s University. “In terms of earning money, it’s unlimited. Virtually virtually unlimited.”

And yet there was noise from all over the ocean.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will require time to work,” the Royal Family said in a statement radiating resentment. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave the Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Thursdays were reported Thursday that those discussions had already begun in earnest. The Times of London reported that the couple “ignored the advice of their older helpers” as they did last year when Harry controversially overshadowed a trip to Africa expressing his anger at media intervention, and that they no longer gave the rest of the family more than ten minutes’ notice of their announcement of the blocks.

There is even a leak about palace aides aborting a “grandchild” meeting between Harry and the Queen, which could be seen as a concern for Prince Charles’ authority.

Even if the legal details are unclear and as complicated as King Harry’s theory, there is something simple and relatable about Harry and Meghan’s preaching and their proposed solution.

Their role now is to cast as little misguided, over-emotional, virtuous signaling oddballs – always vulnerable to accusations of hypocrisy

Caitlin Moran said they may have simply understood “that their role now has to be cast as slightly misguided, over-emotional, virtually signaled oddballs – always vulnerable to accusations of hypocrisy because of the daily life of being” two. from the world’s most famous people, living in one of the richest families in the world ‘includes airplanes, staff, privilege and rage. “

Who would want that?

A tweet was circulating Wednesday citing the novelty of public figures letting their family spend more time in their jobs. That was clever, but it lost the central role of a king who is without a doubt the main player in this family feud.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with Rose Garden in the background, west of London on July 6, 2019.

CHRIS ALLERTON / AFP / Getty Images

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is no job. For Harry and Meghan, it is a calling, like God, running, yoga or veganism. Parenthood, especially in the early years, fills people up and drains them dry. It changes them. And fate shakes descent every time. So a young father is, in an important metaphorical sense, no longer a son or grandson. Not the same way, anyway.

Then why not say hell with him? Parentdo parent knows this impulse. There is not much more exciting intimate and upbeat than looking at small eyes and saying, “It’s you and me, baby.”

It never is, however. Time has a way of proving that, even for people whose families are not included in hereditary monarchies. Sussexe’s statement, ambiguous as it may seem, strikes this delicate balance, that leaving England for Canada is about creating his own tight family space from his extended family, while also helping Archie appreciate “the royal tradition in which he was born.”

