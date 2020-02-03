advertisement

Melbourne, Australia – Void. Exhaustion. Feelings too familiar for Dominic Thiem after a grand slam finale.

He lost three on the majors’ largest stage and lost Novak Djokovic on Sunday on the hard courts in Melbourne Park against Rafael Nadal on the red sand at Roland Garros with five sets.

advertisement

Every time he meets the best of all time at this venue.

At the Australian Open, he had to prevail against Nadal in the quarterfinals and against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

To get a shot at Djokovic, who previously had all seven wins in the Australian final, Thiem had spent almost 18 1/2 hours on the pitch, beating four seeded players in six rounds. Djokovic had spent almost six hours less in action and lost only one set in the tournament.

“I have rarely felt physically (so) tired, especially now that the tension has subsided,” said Thiem, after being 6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6 in the Rod Laver Arena : 4 had lost.

After a break in the first set, Thiem gave up on one double mistake – his first. He rebounded and won four games in a row with 4: 4 in the second round. In the next two sets he struggled Djokovic with his hard, flat punches.

And then the 26-year-old Austrian had to resign himself to second place after a four-hour final. Even Djokovic admitted that only one or two shots made the difference.

“I feel a lot of emptiness right now. But yes, it is. I know the feeling, ”said Thiem. “I did that after the last two in Paris. But yes, even now I’m a bit motivated to go back to the next Grand Slam. “

That will be in Paris in May.

He thinks it’s just the fine details that he has to work on, and a bit after refining his game specifically for the hard surface.

What made him most proud of his run in Australia, he said, was “the way I kept my level, the way I kept my tension throughout the two weeks.

“I had no easy matches, especially right from the start. Beat Rafa in over four hours, then again against Sascha two days later. Incredibly intense, tight game. Then again two days later against Novak, who won the most titles here and then on again played at a very high level. “

This gives him a brighter picture for the future.

“I am very aware and certain that I can now play at a very high level for a full Grand Slam,” said Thiem. “Had no drops – that makes me very confident for the next big tournaments that are coming up.”

Djokovic is one of the experts who predict great things for Thiem.

“Congratulations to Dominic for a great tournament. It shouldn’t be tonight, ”said Djokovic when he accepted the cup. “It was a tough game. They were very close to winning it. You definitely have a lot more time in your career and I’m sure you’ll get one of the Grand Slam trophies … more than one. “

Thiem would like that sooner than later, of course, and as long as Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are still competitors.

“I also hope very much that I will win my first slam if they are still there,” he said, “because it just matters more, yes.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement