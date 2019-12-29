advertisement

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The VFW quartermaster of Selinsgrove is devastated to hear that a decorated war doctor and member of his social club were the victims of a car accident in Union County last weekend.

Harry Aucker overlooks Robert Longacre’s army records and says he was a very accomplished soldier.

Longacre served in the military for 9 years in retirement in 2002.

Aucker says he was hired again by the Secretary of the Army in 2005 and served until May 2017.

He served more than 21 years in total.

Aucker says he served in Korea and Iraq.

“He served abroad and is in danger all the time and then comes home and gets killed in a useless crash, it’s a shame,” said Aucker.

The crash happened around 5 am Saturday on Route 104 near Mifflinburg.

According to a police report, Longacre traveled west along Red Ridge Road and tried to cross Route 104.

The police think he has not given priority to an oncoming pick-up who has boned him.

Both cars drove off the road and the pickup even rolled over.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

According to Longacre’s colleagues, he was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

Members of the VFW say that Longacre was married with 2 children.

They plan to perform the military awards at his funeral.

