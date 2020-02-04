advertisement

A Brussels light display shared by SNP leaders inferring that the EU had “left a light on for Scotland” was put up by the party as a blow, it was alleged.

As the UK approached leaving the EU on Friday, January 31, a message appeared on the side of the EC Berlaymont building, where Scotland and Europe crossed paths with the shared letter O, which had been transformed into a heart of love.

It was very sneaky of the SNP to let people think that the European Commission was sending a message on the independence of Scotland. “

– Willie Rennie, Scottish leader of Lib Dem

It followed a social media campaign encouraged by SNP MEPs who left the EU to “leave the light on” for Scotland, in case the country votes for independence and asks to become a member from the EU.

The party declined to comment on the cost of the lights, but the Scottish government has confirmed that it is not responsible for the screenings.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31 at 11 p.m., although it is currently in a transition period, which means that trade and travel agreements remain status quo until January 1, 2021.

The European Commission building in Brussels this evening (and if you look closely, you will see that they seem to have enlightened us!) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/KMmUvJsKn4

– Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 31, 2020

But an EC source told the Courier that there was “no way” that commissioners or building workers had projected the image.

They added: “From what I understand, the message was paid for and organized by the SNP and projected from a room above a popular pub opposite the building.

“It caused an upheaval in Brussels anyway, coupled with comments from Commissioners and British MEPs the following weekend.”

The Scottish company Double Take productions confirmed that it had been tasked with projecting the image on the side of the building.

A spokesperson for the company added: “Our client asked us to project the image on the side of the Berlaymont on Friday evening.

“We are an impartial company, which works with a range of clients from all political horizons.”

The Double Take website hosts images of work commissioned by the company, including SNP banners, pro-union Scotland In Union ads and Vote Remain screenings, which have been shown on major sites across the country.

SNP Tweets

Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant tweeted: “What a strange thing to do for a European Commission which, according to Labor and Conservatives, does not want Scotland to be back”.

What a strange thing to do for a European Commission which, according to Labor and the Conservatives, does not want Scotland to return. Https://t.co/lPGzy7uWrU

– Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) February 1, 2020

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted the image and said, “The European Commission building in Brussels tonight (and if you look closely, you will see that they seem to have enlightened us!)”

Reaction

Lib Dem Scottish leader Willie Rennie said: “It was very sneaky on the part of the SNP to let people think that the European Commission was sending a message about the independence of Scotland.

“Maybe if the SNP spent a little more time on the NHS than gags like this, then more people would get the treatment they needed on time.”

The Scottish government has cast lights on St Andrews House and Victoria Quay on “Brexit Day”.

A spokesperson added: “St Andrew’s House and Victoria Quay were lit in blue and yellow during the night of January 31 and in rainbow colors from February 1 to mark the beginning of the month of history LGBT people.

“These buildings are regularly lit at night and there are no additional costs associated with changing colors.”

The SNP was invited to comment but did not respond.

Brexit

Scotland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU and a number of small-scale vigils were held across the country on 31 January to mark the country’s departure.

Other parts of the UK held pro-Brexit rallies at 11 p.m., including in Belfast and London.

Crowds gathered in the UK’s capital to hear Brexit activist Nigel Farage, who said to the hundreds gathered: “Brexit is Britain’s greatest modern moment.”

