SNP MPs staged a demonstration in the House of Commons against “undemocratic” voting rules.

Nationalist MPs alleged that the British government had “actively prevented” them from voting on legislation that had financial ramifications for Scotland.

SNP Westminster chief whip Patrick Grady accused the Conservative government of “creating two classes” of MPs after the party was prevented from voting on the NHS Funding Bill under English law Votes for English Laws (EVEL ).

I went to vote with colleagues from @theSNP on the NHS funding bill – which has big implications for Scotland – and I was faced with that in the lobby. The clerks recorded my vote as “ineligible”. It’s time to put an end to this undemocratic nonsense #scrapEVEL pic.twitter.com/QqwNLzSuqw

– Tommy Sheppard MP (@TommySheppard) February 4, 2020

EVEL legislation, introduced in 2016, means that when a bill is deemed to affect only England or Wales, only members of the English-speaking – or English and Welsh – constituencies can vote.

Grady said: “Four days after the UK left the EU, the Conservative government has chosen to show its love for the precious Union on these islands by creating two categories of members in the House of Commons.

“Those who can change the law and those who cannot, well thank you, thank you very much, because polls show that support for independence in Scotland has reached 52% and is increasing, and it will not go away.

“Scottish voters will follow today’s debate and want to know why their MPs are not allowed to vote on amendments which could increase health care spending, not only here in England, but across the UK.”

This afternoon we will vote on the NHS funding bill which has spending implications for Scotland. It was considered England only with posters placed at polling stations. There is an answer to that, we can have independence if they want an English Parliament. pic.twitter.com/X50OENCQUx

– Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) February 4, 2020

SNP Constitution spokesperson Pete Wishart added: “I understand that the signs reserved for England are already in the lobbies. Signs reserved for England in the British Parliament of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“What does this say to the people of Scotland, what does it say about the fact that this is a bill that determines a large part of our health care spending in Scotland . The days of EVEL must surely come to an end, we cannot go on like this. “

Minister Michael Gove called the SNP’s actions a “transparent blow”.

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “Is it not true that health is a devolved issue, the responsibility for the NHS in Scotland lies with the Scottish Parliament.

“Is it true, therefore, that members of this House have no voice or say what is going on in the NHS in Scotland and is it not appropriate to report to members of the SNP that during that they stage these stunts here, it is true that the Edinburgh sick children hospital for which they are responsible remains closed and the cases of poisoning in the Glasgow hospitals for which they are responsible have still not been treaties.

“As long as the Scottish government does not ensure that the health of the Scottish people is preserved, the Scottish people will see this as a transparent blow to people who, instead of representing their constituents, seek to formulate grievances.”

