Ministers faced new calls to delegate immigration powers to Scotland.

SNP MPs have asked the Home Office to cede its immigration powers to Holyrood to allow the Scottish government to offset the impact of the country’s aging population.

These calls came in a debate in the House of Commons just weeks after Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon flatly rejected his request for a “Scottish visa” system.

South Aberdeen SNP MP Stephen Flynn said Boris Johnson’s decision to reject the request was “despicable”. He added: “If they don’t want to put in place a system that meets the best needs of the Scottish people, then they should give these powers to those who want them.”

Stephen Flynn MP

Northeast MP Andrew Bowie expressed sympathy for the view, but said a Scottish-only approach was wrong.

The Conservative MP said: “We have a problem in Scotland. As a country, we simply do not attract enough people to live, work or invest.

“According to the Office for National Statistics, from 2016 to 2018, Scotland attracted, on average, only around 8% of immigrants to the United Kingdom.

“Even with freedom of movement, we are not attracting enough people to compensate for what will soon become a declining population by simple lack of natural growth, with more deaths than births already.

“We have to think imaginatively about how we approach specific problems in Scotland – and we have to do it in an impartial and constructive way, but I don’t think a separate Scottish visa is the right solution.”

Andrew Bowie MP

Scottish Office Minister Douglas Ross agreed that there would be “no meeting of minds” with the SNP on the issue, noting: “This government has committed to introduce a new immigration system which works for the whole of the UK – for Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“This is why the government has engaged and continues to engage intensively with many stakeholders across Scotland, including the Scottish government, but above all businesses in a wide range of sectors.

Ross said the UK government is committed to developing a system that meets challenges across the country, adding, “We have no intention of delegating immigration powers.”

He said that such a decision would cause “significant complexities”.

