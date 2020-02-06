advertisement

SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC suggested that Derek Mackay was guilty of “grooming behavior”.

As the SNP moves away from Mackay’s resignation, the Southwest Edinburgh MP said his conduct was “completely unacceptable” and should be condemned.

Cherry made her point known in a tweet, which read: “The grooming behavior is completely unacceptable and should be condemned without fear or favor.

advertisement

“The Prime Minister was right to accept the resignation of Derek Mackay and to suspend him. Party disciplinary procedures must now run their course. “

The grooming behavior is totally unacceptable and must be condemned without fear or favor. The Prime Minister was right to accept the resignation of Derek Mackay and to suspend him. The party’s disciplinary procedures must now run their course.

– Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 6, 2020

Speaking to the media after questions from the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said it was “inconceivable to me” that Mr. Mackay “could stay as a government minister.”

Sturgeon reiterated that the former finance secretary had been suspended from the SNP pending an investigation.

“I could not be clearer on my point of view on seriousness and Derek Mackay has questions to think about,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Debating Hall before the FMQs in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

When asked if Mr. Mackay should leave Holyrood, Ms. Sturgeon replied that she would not prejudge the investigation.

When asked if there should be a police investigation into Mr. Mackay’s behavior, she replied, “It would be deeply wrong – constitutionally, not just politically – that I, as Prime Minister , in any way tells the police what to do. It should be the responsibility of the police. “

When asked if she agreed with the comments on Ms. Cherry’s grooming behavior, the Premier replied that she had not seen the comments.

“I cannot be more clear on my point of view on the gravity of this situation. It is up to the police to decide whether something should be investigated. It was not an option for him to stay in government based on what I knew last night. “

Follow all the news from Holyrood in real time:

advertisement