advertisement

Richard Maidment – also referred to as Richard MacNeil – was granted partial freedom after being found not criminally responsible for committing the murder “because of mental disorder”.

A friend of the woman he killed told CTV News he is sick of the extra freedom he was given.

On Monday, Kim Murphy said “I’m really disgusted with the courts. I no longer believe in the law.”

advertisement

Maidment killed his partner, Sarabeth Forbes, at their home on April 18, 2017 in Gardiner Mines, N.S. Sarabeth was 33 years old.

The two had been together in a common law relationship for a decade and had a son.

In 2012, Maidment was diagnosed with schizophrenia, leading the judge to find her not criminally responsible for her death.

Maidment’s previous conditions allowed him to be home for six days during the week while spending a day at the East Coast Forensic Hospital located in Dartmouth.

The Nova Scotia Criminal Code Review Board allowed a conditional discharge for Maidment on Monday. The new conditions allow Maidment to live freely in his community as long as the East Coast Law Hospital is overseeing it.

“He no longer has to live in the hospital, he can go home full time,” said Dr. Scott Theriault, who is a hospital psychiatrist.

“But he’s still undergoing a hospital review, so we’ll make sure he keeps his medication, that he maintains his good mental health, that he follows the board’s direction as to who he may have contacts with , who he can’t have contact with. “

According to Theriault, the board looks at the progress the patient has made over the past year in order to make a decision. A report is submitted by the hospital and then a recommendation is made to the board which then makes a decision.

Murphy says the court ruling has made him feel “disgusted” and “hurt”.

“We did everything we could. We talked at every meeting and I think I was unheard of,” Murphy told CTV News. “It’s too soon for that kind of decision, but the panel makes the decision based on Richie, not the family he has harmed.”

Murphy noted that she knows of Maidment’s disease but thinks she needs more treatment.

“To send it out to the public right after it did, I don’t think it’s a very good idea,” Murphy said. “From this point on we should try to avoid it and basically not go somewhere on our own and keep our doors closed because we don’t know what he is capable of doing.”

Theriault noted that the Criminal Code Review Board said the Service “remains a significant risk to the public,” but noted that it was responding well to the medication.

Theriault said, “He needs to have constant supervision and so our job now is to monitor him in the community, make sure his risk is managed. Due to the nature of the illness he has, the best way to do it is to make sure his illness remains stable. “

“So that’s why he needs ongoing psychiatric and mental health care, to manage that risk in the community, and if there is a recovery of the disease we can take it early and manage it before it becomes problematic “.

Although Maidment has to take his medication and check in with mental health services, Murphy does not feel comfortable with the fact that he will live full time in Cape Breton.

She said, “I would like Richie to be removed from Cape Breton. I would like to see her show more care she needs and stop giving her baby.”

There was more outrage about Maidment last month when he was given the entire Forbes life insurance policy. He was given the policy because he was not found criminally responsible for the murder and was the beneficiary of the policy.

advertisement