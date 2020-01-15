advertisement

The upcoming “Snowpiercer” adaptation from TNT has changed networks and showrunners and has undergone a fundamental redevelopment since the first announcement years ago. However, the series will finally make it to the cinema this spring.

Series star Daveed Diggs put it simply: “It takes a long time to do really good s -.”

The long-standing show was first developed at TNT five years ago. Josh Friedman wrote the original pilot and was supposed to act as a showrunner. Friedman was released in 2018 for “creative differences” and replaced by “Orphan Black” co-creator Graeme Manson. The show was then almost completely redesigned – though the original cast, including Diggs and co-star Jennifer Connelly, remained connected to the project – and shuffled through Turner’s networks before finally getting a set release date in May on Wednesday.

According to Manson, who appeared alongside his cast on the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, almost none of the original pilots appear in the final version of the show.

“I think there’s a small piece of some kind of special effects set,” he said. “But it was a complete rebirth of the series when I got there. I created another world. “

The post-apocalyptic science fiction drama, based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the eponymous film directed by Bong Joon Ho, takes place more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland the remains of mankind that inhabits a constantly moving train.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, the ensemble also includes Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher.

“I can’t say much about the original project because I wasn’t involved at all, but I just loved the movie,” Manson said. “I loved that tone, I loved the energy, and I loved that it was the strangest action movie I’ve ever seen. I especially wanted it to be so exciting.”

Manson also praised the original graphic novel for its “great flights of philosophical imagination”. He remembered reading the original graphic novel and a preface by the author, emphasizing that the heart of a “Snowpiercer” story is the combination of class and political issues with genre elements.

“Most of all,” Manson recalled, “don’t forget it’s a highly competitive action adventure.”

When asked what she thought of the project during the long development process, Diggs joked, “contractual obligations”, and made his Castmates laugh.

“I don’t think we could go if we wanted to,” he continued. “However I love this group of people … We haven’t seen each other in a few weeks, but I’m just so dizzy to be with them again.”

Diggs also said that given his background in the theater, he doesn’t consider a five-year journey to the big screen to be particularly long. “Five years is not long to develop a new play for the theater if you want it to be good,” he said.

“I feel like the projects are really different,” added Connelly. “Really, that’s what I think of when I think of ‘Snowpiercer’ – this version.”

“Snowpiercer” will finally premiere on Sunday, May 31st on TNT.

