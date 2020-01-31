advertisement

COUNTY WAYNE, Pa. – The winter in Wayne County usually brings the sound of snowmobiles driving through rural areas. So far this year we have not had such a big storm for riders to ride on the trails and some places that rely on the business notice this.

“Without snow it has been a bit difficult. Sales are falling. Parts and services have fallen,” says Craig Case, owner of Bill Case Polaris at Beach Lake

He says so far this winter, it has been quiet.

“You need at least 6 to 8 inches of snow here, so you don’t hit your snowmobile,” Case said. “When it snows, the next thing the phone starts to ring and people come in for socks and oil. They prepare.”

Other companies and restaurants along the trail system are hit when there is no snow and rely on those riders during the winter season.

The Gravity Inn Restaurant in Waymart is near one of those trails and one of the stops on the Brian Sheare Memorial Snowmobile Poker Run scheduled for next weekend. no Snow makes it a challenge to plan a ride specifically for snowmobiles.

“It certainly has an impact on business and it’s also our slower time of year, so it hurts,” says Cliff Krajkovich, Gravity Inn Restaurant. “If you have a snowmobile and there is no snow, you must of course add other vehicles or modes of transport so that people can participate in the ride.”

The trail system by Wayne and Susquehanna Counties is managed by NEP Sno Trails. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that the decrease in the number of riders hurts them, because the non-profit organization uses the money from selling trail passes to make the paths work.

