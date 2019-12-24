advertisement

KINGSTON, Pa. – Streets in your area are probably covered with holiday decoration. Well, a street in Luzerne County has a snowman display with a special message.

“Merry Christmas 2019, make this holiday about being present, not about exchanging it,” is the message on Mercer Avenue in Kingston.

“I love it. I love it, it’s nice to see people doing things like this during the holidays, because it takes you back to what you should think about instead of just presents and things,” Jim Leary said .

People who live in this area tell Newswatch 16 that it all starts with the snowman and the sign posted there by a mysterious neighbor and then others add to the screen.

“The sign says the little snowman could use some friends,” Jerry Stone said. “So if someone comes over with some toys or an ornament, they will give it up. I might be able to put something there myself in a few days.”

“She has to do it at night, that’s all I can say or whoever does it. But it’s really uplifting when you see it coming around the corner from where we live,” Ruth Davis said.

People say that their favorite part is the message that reminds those who ignore the reason for the season.

Neighbors in Kingston hope that the snowman, his message and all his friends will return next year.

