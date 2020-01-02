advertisement

Del Stroud of Sunny Landscapes was busy clearing the snow after Calgary received a dump and colder temperatures on Tuesday 6 November 2018. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk / DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

A snowfall warning has been issued for Calgary and the surrounding area.

advertisement

According to the environment, Calgary Canada can expect to see periods of short but heavy snow and snow. Visibility will be rapidly reduced to heavy snowstorms, mild winds and snow.

Highway 2, as well as Highway 1, are expected to be affected by snow squash and they are moving rapidly from west to east-southeast.

The weather agency says snowfall will cause the weather to change significantly, changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometers are common.

Visibility can be significantly reduced and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Snowfall warnings are issued when snow bands are formed that produce intense accumulating snow.

advertisement