Another round of snow is on its way to Lower Territory, beginning Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued another snow warning for Metro Vancouver, calling for five to 15 inches more snowfall by Sunday afternoon.

Higher altitudes, such as West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Coquitlam, will see the highest snow accumulations.

Meanwhile, Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain, the National Weather Forecast said.

“Some uncertainty remains for Surrey and Langley as southwesterly winds are predicted to develop overnight which may moderate temperatures and withstand rainfall such as rain or a mix of rain and snow so that accumulations decrease,” reads the weather bulletin.

“Richmond, Delta, Tsawwassen and Ladner are more likely to be affected by the south winds today, keeping temperatures sufficient to see mostly rain.”

Travelers are required to use caution and be aware of sudden weather changes.

Looking ahead for next week, forecasters predict a drop in temperatures in the region, reaching -10C and colder by Tuesday evening.

Bottom Continental, bracket for a cool snap! Here’s a look at @ECCCWeatherBC forecasts today, for next week. pic.twitter.com/Z8qj0y8YeV

– Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 11, 2020

