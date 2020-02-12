Millions of Canadians across the Windsor-Quebec City corridor, as far as Newfoundland and Labrador, will face that unique and brutal snowstorm that will cover over 2,500km of Canada under a blanket of snow.

In general, the storm is expected to last three days in six different provinces, with snow in some areas expected to accumulate up to 50 centimeters. It is estimated that over 16,000,000 Canadians will be affected by snowfall in February.



The snow is expected to start on Saturday and go strong overnight Sunday, though southernmost areas of Canada will begin to see snowfall as early as Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The Niagara region will face a unique challenge as snowfall is expected to return to hail and freezing rain on Thursday.

In general, Ontario will experience the least weather conditions of all provinces. The further we go, however, the more expected.

Southern Quebec will experience heavy snow early Thursday morning, which could affect anyone traveling all weekend. Snow is expected to accumulate up to 25 cm across southern Quebec. This includes Quebec City and Montreal.

Atlantic Canada, as is often the case, will be at the bottom of the largest snowfall, with as much as 50 cm of snow possible for parts of P.E.I., New Brunswick and Newfoundland. The Bay of Fundy area near New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is also likely to be experiencing a freezing rain.