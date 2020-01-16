advertisement

Frustrating for skiers and snowboarders, this week only seems to offer the disadvantages of winter and none of the advantages of a top ski area.

With minimal fresh snow overnight and cool temperatures of -16 degrees, snow sports enthusiasts must dress and be prepared for the conditions.

As of 9:42 a.m. on Thursday morning, 13 Whistler Blackcomb lifts were open, i.e. not closed or on hold. The Garbanzo Express, the Big Red Express, the Emerald 6 Express, the Peak 2 Peak, the Jersey Cream Express, the Catskinner Express, the Fitzsimmons Express as well as the upper and lower parts of the Blackcomb Gondola, the Excalibur Gondola and the Whistler Village Gondola in action.

To stay up to date, visit https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/terrain-and-lift-status.aspx.

It’s not an ideal day for trips outside the resort, as warnings of winter storms for Whistler and Howe Sound, and a snow warning in Howe Sound make driving on the Sea to Sky Highway difficult in poor visibility.

“Cold arctic air will continue to flow through the Howe Sound and produce strong north winds of 60 to 80 km / h near Bowen Island this morning. With occasionally heavy snow, additional accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected today,” says it in the warning. “The strong drains of the Arctic combined with falling snow create snowstorm conditions.”

Environment Canada recommends postponing the trip until conditions improve. Those who drive but are stranded are encouraged to stay in their car to protect themselves from the elements.

To monitor conditions, check shiftintowinter.ca, weather.gc.ca and drivebc.ca.

