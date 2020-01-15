advertisement

Q: John Ventuleth of Hemet wrote about his concern about seeing snow on mountain vehicles this winter. Ventuleth asked, “Other states prohibit driving snow / ice on the hood, roof, or trunk of a car, but I see many in California driving so overwhelmed. Do you have to remove snow or ice in California? “

ON: As far as we know, there are no laws specifically related to drivers who need to remove snow from their vehicles in the California books, and this has been confirmed by California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas of the CHP Inland Division. It might be argued that a huge pile of snow on your car that could block the driver’s view or fly away while driving poses a safety risk to others, but Olivas said most officials would probably only give the snow a warning to drivers if they saw this. CVC 23114, which addresses the issue of vehicles dropping rocks, sand, dirt, gravel, or similar materials and creating a road hazard, could potentially be applied to snow. However, Olivas believes that this would be a stretch.

CVC 23114 (a) states: “A vehicle must not be driven or moved on a freeway unless the vehicle is designed, covered or loaded in such a way that no other content or load other than clear water or springs from living people Birds fall, sieve, lick, blow, spill, or otherwise escape from the vehicle. “So snow and bird feathers are fine, rocks aren’t.

In the California Driver Handbook, the section “Special Driving Situations, Driving in Rain or Snow” partially recommends how to deal with snow: “In heavy rain or a snow storm, you may not be able to see more than 100 feet in front of your vehicle. If you can’t see further than 30 feet, you can’t safely go faster than 30 miles an hour. You may need to stop from time to time to wipe mud or snow off your windshield, headlights, and taillights. “

Q: Lev Sadovnik, a resident of Loma Linda, observed that vehicles attempting to cross Highway 215 northbound or Highway 91 westbound will cause a “mess” with cars that are in the right lane of Continue 215 south to 215 south / 60 west and accidents and traffic cause jams. Sadovnik asked if Caltrans could limit the south entrance to Columbia Avenue to 215.

ON: At the request of the reader, Caltrans carried out a traffic investigation in this area. The investigation found that any barrier created between the nearby Blaine Street driveway north (15) and the junction west (91) would interfere with the flow of traffic on this short section of the freeway. According to spokeswoman Joy M. Schneider, a barrier is not recommended. Schneider added that the traffic analysis data from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2019 – a period of three years – was also no reason to justify changes. However, she said a striping installation had been ordered to further improve the lane lanes northward in the area.

When asked whether Caltrans could restrict the entrance to Columbia Avenue at 215, Schneider said that Caltrans could not arbitrarily restrict traffic on the street. A city would have to do this by passing a regulation and going through all the related hearings before it gets final approval from Caltrans, she said. In front of the Columbia Avenue Crossing Bridge on 215 southbound is a sign saying “THRU TRAFFIC MERGE LEFT” warning drivers not to turn left if they are not planning to continue south on 215, Schneider noticed. She also noted that Caltrans had an order to put a sign reading “RIGHT LANE MUST EXIT” southward 215 before the port. We hope this will improve the situation.

