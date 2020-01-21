advertisement

A “maritime polar explosion” could bring snow to Derbyshire on Tuesday, according to the latest forecasts.

While this winter may become a bit of a flop for snow lovers, there is still time for the occasional snow event – and next Tuesday currently looks promising.

This morning’s maps suggest a return of very cold air, whipped in force by strong winds, and this could bring snow to Derbyshire.

However, it is likely to be short lived and experts say there is very little chance that it will settle in Derby itself.

Higher areas in the north of the county could see a coating, but there are not yet strong traces of snow in the city.

This graph shows where snow could arrive on Tuesday January 28

(Image: Netweather.TV)

Derby meteorological expert Robert Shaw commented this morning on his Facebook page The Actual Weather that a sudden arrival of cold, humid air from the northwest, which he refers to as a “maritime polar explosion” could arrive on Tuesday , potentially bringing snow showers with it.

He said: “Tuesday will be very windy and cold. We are receiving a maritime polar explosion, and this will provide snow showers over Scotland and the west.

“A longer snow episode is possible because a characteristic crosses the central regions of England, but the GFS (Global Forecasting System) often overestimates the cold. Thus, even if the successive GFS cycles bring an explosion of cold snow for some , the chances of us getting it here at Derby are low.

“So there is snow in the forecast for next Tuesday, but it will be mainly for the North West Highlands and Scotland, we could see snow falling in all the showers that reach the interior of lands in Derby and surrounding areas, but far from the heights of Wales, and it is unlikely that the north-west of the United Kingdom and Scotland will settle. “

Shaw said other forecast systems minimize the risk of snow and rain is expected to follow on Wednesday, which will wash away any snow.

This week is expected to become cloudy and temperatures will return to average – there should no longer be any overnight frosts.

As the pressure continues to decrease over the weekend, the wind will pick up and the chance of rain will increase.

Sunday, this humid and perhaps very windy weather will have settled and this theme could continue until next week, even in February.

.

