advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Usually a turbulent winter day ensures a calm morning in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre … unless it’s a snowy day.

“School canceled, completely,” third grade Maximus Passarelli was delighted.

“Well, because I wanted to go outside today, because this is the first snow day in January,” said Nathan King, a Kingston kindergarten.

advertisement

“Today is fun because we have no school and sometimes we can get our faces really cold if we immerse our faces in the snow,” said fourth grade JJ Powers.

Nathan King says that tobogganing is his favorite and others agree.

“I love tobogganing, as you know … we even did races,” said Passarelli, drinking his hot chocolate.

“I just enjoy running up the mountain and sliding down,” said fourth-class Dominik Lafontaine.

Children in Kirby Park tell Newswatch 16 that they have many options about what to do with a snow day, but they tell us to be outside.

“Well, because the weather is fun to play in like snow,” King added, saying that he would rather have sleighs than play video games. “Yes, because video games just make you fat.”

“We’re just trying to have fun here,” Lafontaine added.

These children agree: a sunny snow day can best be spent with pleasure in the snow.

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement