advertisement

In many counties snow falls this afternoon and the road conditions are difficult.

A nationwide two-day snow and ice warning came into effect at midnight.

advertisement

AA Ireland reports snow affecting road conditions in the counties of Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Kildare, Wicklow, Carlow and Kilkenny.

It has been reported that snow has been reported on routes around Limerick, while in Co Wicklow the Old Military Rd (R115) and Roundwood (R759) access roads to Sally Gap are closed due to snow and ice.

A status orange wind warning for the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry came into effect on Monday at 6 a.m. and remains in effect until 8 p.m. A lower, status yellow wind warning applies to the rest of the country.

Met Éireann said a combination of spring tides and high seas would create “a significant risk of coastal flooding”.

People walk on the Salthill Promenade in Co Galway as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country. Met Éireann said there was “a significant risk of coastal flooding”. Photo: PA

Storm Ciara is expected to bring strong westerly winds to the coastal areas on Monday, with average speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h and gusts of up to 130 km / h expected.

ESB Networks announced on Monday at 12:30 p.m. that it was working to restore electricity to 9,000 households and businesses.

An ESB spokesman told the Irish Times that strong winds across the country had caused most of these mistakes this morning.

He said the majority of the 30,000 errors that Storm Ciara caused over the weekend had been fixed by Sunday evening.

Linda Hughes, who met with Éireann’s forecaster, said that some travel interruptions are likely due to the weather.

“There will be sleet and snowfall, and there will be some snow, mainly in the west and north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

Temperatures were expected to drop overnight and not rise much higher than three degrees on Monday.

Members of the Ennis fire department free a car under a tree that Storm Ciara cut down on Friars Walk in Ennis on Sunday. Photo: Eamon Ward

“It will be a very cold day and it will be even colder due to the strong west winds,” added Hughes.

The Road Safety Agency (RSA) advised road users to prepare for cold weather conditions and drivers to clean windows and mirrors before starting their journey.

In the north, the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind, which comes into effect at midnight and runs until midnight on Tuesday.

It was said that heavy snow and strong wind would lead to travel interruptions, especially on higher routes. There was also the possibility that some vehicles and passengers would be stranded on certain routes, as well as possible delays or cancellations of rail and air traffic and power outages.

In Great Britain, storm Ciara caused major floods and brought wind speeds of more than 140 km / h at the weekend.

Social media footage showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing Teviot River in Hawick, Scotland.

Storm Ciara has caused flights and crossings to and from Ireland to have some travel interruptions. Aer Lingus advised travelers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries warned passengers that the trip could be interrupted.

“Heavy rain can flood the drains and gullies and lead to surface flooding. Property owners and users are asked to check the drains and gutters for possible blockages, ”added a spokesman.

The Irish Coast Guard has warned people in coastal areas “to stay behind, stay high and stay dry”.

advertisement