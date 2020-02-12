advertisement

Derbyshire County Council reports that a main road in the north of the county has been closed due to snow.

The A6024 Holme Moss at Glossop has been closed because the road is unsafe due to snowfall in the Peak District area.

A yellow warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, is still active in the northern regions of the county and will remain so until 12 noon.

The warning means that snow and ice can interfere with travel in the northern regions of Derbyshire.

The county council says there are also gritters in the Snake Pass area which links Derbyshire to Sheffield. This is due to the severe conditions that continue to plague the north of the county.

According to its latest forecasts, the Met Office indicates that more sleet is expected in the Glossop area until around 1 p.m.

