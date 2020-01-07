advertisement

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Snow caused sloppy conditions in downtown Pottsville on Tuesday.

“Smooth in some places. I live here on Mahantongo Street and I slipped down most of the way, “said Ed Lindenmuth.

Temperatures are expected to fall mid-twenties at night.

Newswatch 16 saw several snow plows handling the roads with the possibility that the wet streets could freeze at night.

“At the moment they are just a bit muddy and a little crunchy. I’m from the south and I’m going north. So I heard that the north is a bit slippery, take my time, but it is hot right now but they are not frozen, “Amy Prock said.

PennDOT officials say that 16 salt cars in Newswatch pre-treated the major highways and highways in Schuylkill County before the first snowflakes fell in the afternoon. Dozens of team cars will be out tonight.

Because the roads were so sloppy and wet, drivers we spoke to said they were slow.

“I am a delivery company for wholesale food businesses and the same, we just take the time when we are on the move,” Todd Amos said.

Other people we spoke to don’t worry too much about this winter weather.

“I’m smarter than the piece of plastic that I’m behind, so it’s the other drivers that make it difficult. It’s not the roads, “said Ed Bubnis.

PennDOT officials said trucks will be on the road all night.

People can track where PennDoT’s team cars have been and where they are going at https://www.511pa.com/

