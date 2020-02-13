There is a snow and ice warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow. Met Éireann warns that weather conditions will worsen before Storm Dennis arrives at the weekend

Commuters are warned of potentially icy roads and the prospect of “winter outbreaks” of sleet and snow, especially at higher levels.

Met Éireann said there would be “some snow accumulation before morning, mainly in the north and at higher levels elsewhere”.

A status warning for yellow wind was also issued for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, which is valid until 2 a.m. on Thursday. Gusts of up to 100 km / h, mainly in coastal areas and on plateaus, are forecast.

In addition, a status yellow wind warning for Dublin and Louth is in effect until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Meteorologist Siobhán Ryan of Éireann said that weather conditions would “go downhill” if a low-pressure system moved across the central Atlantic across Ireland.

“In the evening, after dark, we will experience wet and windy weather nationwide. It will rain often in the early morning of this evening.

“There will be winter precipitation, mainly in the northern plateau and in Ulster. There will definitely be snowfall and sleet.

“A snow and ice warning may be required this evening, but it is likely to be limited to Ulster.”

Ms. Ryan said Friday’s weather conditions would “gradually deteriorate” before Storm Dennis is expected at the weekend.

That would bring “large amounts of rain” and “persistently strong winds” for 48 hours at the weekend. It will be “very windy, very wet and possibly stormy,” said Ms. Ryan.