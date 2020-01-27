advertisement

Met Office forecasters say Derbyshire residents should be ready for ice and snow tomorrow morning as the nation prepares for one of the coldest nights of the year so far.

The forecaster issued a severe weather warning Monday evening to Tuesday morning as a burst of polar maritime air blows from the northwest, causing a sudden drop in temperature.

As Derbyshire appears poised to escape the -10 ° C potential that could be seen in the Scottish Highlands, mercury could drop below zero in the county, which is why the local warning has been issued. .

Cold air could mix with scattered showers as they cross the country, which could cause sleet, hail or even snow on higher ground.

The Met Office’s chief forecaster said: “Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely Monday evening and Tuesday morning, creating a risk of ice on certain surfaces when temperatures drop below freezing.

“A bit of snow is also possible, but mainly limited to high ground above 200 meters where a few centimeters can settle.”

The coldest night in Derbyshire this year so far has been the night of Saturday, January 18, when some areas saw temperatures drop to -4 ° C, causing severe frost.

While tonight’s cold spell could see temperatures much lower than those of the north and northwest, Derbyshire itself is unlikely to see temperatures below -2C. But it still means that a freeze is still likely across the county.

Tomorrow it will be very cold in the strong breeze, and any light showers that could arrive could fall as snow, even at lower levels, but temperatures should rise until Wednesday as more unstable weather begins. develops who could see us in the weekend.

