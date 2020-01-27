advertisement

There were several car accidents in Galway when drivers had to deal with treacherous road conditions due to snow and hail.

Crashes have occurred on the M17, M6 and M18 motorways east of Galway, which are likely to result in long traffic jams during the morning rush.

advertisement

The M6 ​​is blocked west at J16 Loughrea due to several collisions between there and J17 Athenry.

There are two crashes on the M18 north between Kilternan and Rathmorrissey. The M17 opened between J20 and J19 Annagh Hill after a crash there.

Road conditions are smooth this morning in parts of Donegal, Sligo and Roscommon after snow and hail showers. It is also frosty in Tullamore in Offaly.

A yellow snow and ice warning applies to Connacht, Cavan and Donegal until Monday, 11:00 a.m.

Joanna Donnelly of Éireann said it was “extremely cold” on the west coast with the prospect of sleet, snow and hail mingling.

There will also be thunder rolls and snow accumulations above the ground, which may also settle in lower areas.

“The snow will also fall deeper,” she said.

On Monday evening the temperatures drop to -1 degrees and on Tuesday it is cold with a maximum of only 7 degrees. The forecast assumes that there will be milder conditions again in the middle of the week.

advertisement