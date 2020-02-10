advertisement

The cold and wintry conditions are expected to continue across the country on Tuesday with a warning of yellow snow and ice weather.

Snow fell in many counties on Monday afternoon, making road conditions difficult for motorists across the country.

advertisement

The two-day snow and ice warning, effective Tuesday through midnight, affected road conditions in various locations, including Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Kildare, Wicklow, Carlow, and Kilkenny.

Meteorologist Linda Hughes from Éireann said that due to the weather, some travel interruptions can be expected.

“There will be sleet and snowfall, and there will be some snow, mainly in the west and north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

Temperatures were expected to drop overnight and not rise much higher than three degrees on Tuesday.

“It will be a very cold day and it will be even colder due to the strong west winds,” added Hughes.

Storm Ciara brought strong west winds into the coastal areas on Monday, with average speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h and gusts of up to 130 km / h expected.

wind warning

A status orange wind warning for the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry was also in effect until Monday evening, while a yellow wind warning was in effect for the other counties.

Met Éireann said that a combination of spring tides and high seas “poses a significant risk of coastal flooding.”

As a result of the weather, a 100-year-old sand slope was broken through at Banna in Co Kerry.

At 5:00 am on Sunday, “wild” winds and tidal storms destroyed the dam, and the sea rushed in, endangering houses and streets.

Patrick Lawlor, whose grandfather had helped build the defense system, said up to 60 homes were at risk.

“There is enormous stress and fear. It must be declared an emergency. It will erode continuously now, ”said Lawlor.

The country, including the village of Ardfert, was at sea level and the tides had risen wildly along the Kerry coast in the past 20 years, he added.

ESB Networks said that most of the 30,000 bugs Storm Ciara caused over the weekend had been fixed by Sunday evening.

An ESB spokesman told the Irish Times that strong winds across the country had caused the most mistakes.

road warning

The traffic safety authorities advised road users to prepare for cold weather conditions and drivers to clean windows and mirrors before setting off.

Seán Moynihan, managing director of Alone, a charity for the elderly, urged the public to report to their older neighbors in extreme weather.

“We advise older people to prepare to have enough heat, medication, and food, and to stay indoors if possible,” he said.

“With some snow forecasts, it is important that older people prioritize heating expenses and stay warm in the coming days.”

In the north, the Met Office issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind, which runs until midnight on Tuesday.

In Great Britain, storm Ciara caused major floods and brought wind speeds of more than 140 km / h at the weekend.

Social media footage showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing Teviot River in Hawick, Scotland.

Storm Ciara has caused flights and crossings to and from Ireland to have some travel interruptions. Aer Lingus advised travelers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries warned passengers that the trip could be interrupted.

The Irish Coast Guard has warned people in coastal areas “to stay behind, stay high and stay dry”. Additional reporting: PA

advertisement