Snow after Christmas, raining on the continent

Up to five inches of snow expected to fall in the eastern Fraser Valley

The highest heights of the Middle Earth are likely to see a light snow blanket after Christmas, according to forecasters in Canada.

In a separate weather statement Thursday, the national weather agency said a front is moving south along the B.C. coast and will meet a “somewhat fresh air”, sitting above the region early in the evening.

Rainfall will be a mixture of snow and rain at lower altitudes, with two to four inches of snow expected over higher terrain in the Fraser Valley. Up to five inches of snow is expected to fall over the eastern Fraser Valley.

“Precipitation will be raining near midnight over Metro Vancouver while the eastern Fraser Valley may remain as snow until Friday morning,” the weather bulletin said.

. @ECCCWeatherBC is calling for some Boxing Day snow for Lower Territory. Up to five inches in the eastern Fraser Valley, a mix of rain and snow for higher terrain in #MetroVancouver. More to come @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/aIK97zfef9

– Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 26, 2019

