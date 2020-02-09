advertisement

Rap legend on the west coast Snoop dogg sets the record straight. The hip-hop veteran showed up to publish a very public announcement about the situation between him and the television personality Gayle king following a recent controversy Kobe Bryant comments.

Key facts: This weekend, Snoop Dizzle went to Instagram and did not hesitate to explain how he never wanted physical harm to King after publicly lambasting him earlier in the week.

Key details: Snoop’s first Gayle rants even sparked a powerful co-sign of the imprisoned TV icon Bill cosby.

. @Snoop Dogg

when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside my penthouse, they didn’t win and they didn’t silence me. It is so sad and disappointing that successful black women are used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful black men, even in death.

– Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 6, 2020

– Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 6, 2020

Wait, there is more: Rap star on Thursday 50 cents went on Instagram and didn’t hesitate to add his thoughts on Snoop go away at once Oprah Winfrey and Gayle.

Before you leave: A few hours before, Snoop and rapper Boosie Badazz went to their Instagram pages with uncensored frustrations.

Before you leave: On Wednesday, 50 people asked Gayle about the need to Kobe BryantSince then dismissed the case in a TV interview.

“What is it, wait for someone to help me understand why he keeps doing this.” I apologize for my language in advance, let’s talk about it. pic.twitter.com/zpKu58SQwc

– 50cent (@ 50cent) February 5, 2020

