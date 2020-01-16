advertisement

Rap legend on the west coast Snoop dogg show great love. The hip-hop veteran remembers the life of the late WWE icon Rocky johnson.

Key facts: This week, Snoop visited Instagram to share a photo of Johnson and pay tribute to his legacy.

Key details: The tragic news of this week’s death immediately sparked reactions from additional celebrities.

I am truly sorry to hear of the death of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for the fight. # RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry

– Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

Wait, there is more: Some reports claim that Rocky recently suffered from an illness.

Former professional wrestler Brian Blair, another WWE star from the 1980s, has been friends with Johnson for many years and they have always gone to church together in Tampa, Florida. Blair said Johnson had complained of an unspecified illness and had recently missed the church. Blair said Johnson’s wife Sheila was devastated by the death of her husband. (The Guardian)

Before you leave: Rocky Johnson exploded in the 80s and marked the history of WWE by being part of the organization’s first duo of African American championships.

Johnson, who lived in the Tampa Bay area, died on Wednesday. Rocky “Soulman” Johnson – started in the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s, but gained widespread notoriety when he joined WWE in the 1980s. Tony Atlas became the first African American team team champion as The Soul Patrol. (TMZ)

