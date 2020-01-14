advertisement

The new Dunkin menu item has been approved by Snoop Dogg.

From Monday the chain will sell a Beyond Sausage pie with egg and cheese, served on a sliced ​​glazed donut. The sandwich is only available for a week and is the newest promotion for the vegetable protein since it was introduced nationwide in November.

The “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich”, as it is called, is inspired by a rapper’s “passion for vegetable proteins and glazed donuts” according to a press release. Dunkin ‘s first recruited Snoop last year and surprised customers with the vegetable meat in a TV advertising campaign.

Snoop and Dunkin will also open a pop-up store later this month with a green tracksuit adorned with the words “Glazzzed for Days” and other clothing. A launch date has not yet been announced. Some Dunkin restaurants in the US will distribute free samples of the original Beyond Sausage Sandwich on January 24 and 25.

Beyond Meat is a hit for Dunkin “. Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin, recently said that the Beyond Sausage Sandwich is now the second best-selling item in the Dunkin stores in Manhattan, after the classic bagel of bacon, eggs, and cheese. The sales of the sandwich were more than twice as high as expected. The response was so strong that it increased the national rollout by two months.

The fake meat halo effect has also spread to other chains. Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper nationally in August after a test that went “exceptionally well”. Tim Hortons and some McDonald’s in Canada also sell sandwiches for Beyond Meat.

The trend of meat substitute protein can be a blessing for those chains. Barclays predicts that the alternative meat sector could achieve around $ 140 billion in revenue in the coming decade, capturing around 10% of the global meat industry. Jefferies predicts that by 2040 the alternative meat market could generate $ 240 billion in revenue worldwide.

For Beyond, the craze has benefited from its bottom line since it became public in May 2019. The stock debuted in Wall Street in May at $ 25 per share and rose to nearly $ 240 before returning to its current price of around $ 105. Stocks have increased 40% this year.

